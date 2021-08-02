2 in critical condition after Monday shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 5100 block of Longview Road.

Police said two people were shot.

Both are in critical condition.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

