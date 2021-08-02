Watch
2 in critical condition after Monday shooting

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 11:51 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 12:51:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 5100 block of Longview Road.

Police said two people were shot.

Both are in critical condition.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

