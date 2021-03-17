2 injured, 1 critically, in shooting in 2300 block of College Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured -- one critically -- during a shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police responded around 9:18 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2300 block of College Avenue, where the victims were located.
There is no additional information at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
