2 injured, 1 critically, in shooting in 2300 block of College Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured -- one critically -- during a shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded around 9:18 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2300 block of College Avenue, where the victims were located.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

