2 injured, 2 in custody following shooting at Southeast Community Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in serious condition and two are in custody following a double shooting Monday night near the Southeast Community Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to the center, 4201 East 63rd Street, where the victims were located.

Police said the shooting occurred outside the community center.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

