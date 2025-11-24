2 injured in 2-vehicle wreck early Saturday in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle injury crash early Saturday morning in Lee's Summit.

Around 2 a.m., MSHP was called to Interstate 470 eastbound west of Pryor Road.

The highway patrol said a Kansas City, Missouri, woman was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia in the area when she struck a 2018 Kia Rio.

The collision sent the GMC off the left side of the roadway and into a concrete barrier.

The driver of the Kia, a 45-year-old woman from Villa Ridge, Missouri, sustained minor injuries.

MSHP said the KCMO woman, 42, sustained serious injuries.

Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

