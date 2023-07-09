2 injured in overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that injured two people in the city.

At around 2:23 a.m. Sunday, KCPD responded to the reported shooting near Hickory Road and Persimmon Trail in KCMO.

Two victims injured by gunfire have been identified by police. At least one victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No suspect information is known at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

