KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured in a shooting at a BP gas station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday night.

The shooting unfolded at around 8:25 p.m. at the convenience store located near Prospect Avenue and east 35th Street.

One victim suffered life-threatening injuries, and a second suffered injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the violence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

