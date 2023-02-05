2 injured in shooting near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at around 1:04 p.m. Sunday near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kensington Avenue.

Upon arrival to the scene, police found two victims.

One victim suffered critical injuries while another sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to KCPD.

Police say there is currently no word on whether anyone is in custody in connection to the shooting.

