2 juvenile passengers injured in crash; KCPD investigating possible impairment of driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the possible impairment of a driver after they crashed early Sunday, injuring two juveniles.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to southbound Interstate 35 at the eastbound I-70/westbound I-670/U.S. 71 Highway split.

Police said the driver of a teal Nissan Altima was speeding on I-35 when they failed to negotiate the "theoretical painted gore lines" at the split.

The Nissan then drove off the road and into the concrete support for the overhead highway signs.

Police report the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but two rear-seat juvenile passengers were injured. One sustained serious injuries, and the other sustained life-threatening injuries, per KCPD.

Both juveniles were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said one is said to be in stable condition, while the other is in critical condition.

Investigators are looking into the "suspected impairment" of the driver as the investigation continues.

