2 juveniles in custody after incident Monday outside Kearney Junior High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two juveniles are in custody, and a weapon was confiscated following an incident Monday morning outside of Kearney Junior High School.

Early Monday morning, the Kearney Police Department, Clay County Sheriff and Kearney School District security officer were called to the parking lot outside the junior high on a disturbance .

The disturbance prompted Kearney High School, the junior high school, and Southview Elementary School to be placed on a temporary "lock and teach status" while law enforcement responded to the incident.

“School administrators and law enforcement officials confiscated a weapon from a parked vehicle in the lot at the tennis courts on Kearney School District’s South Campus,” the district said in a letter to the community.

Two students were taken into custody without incident, and the district returned to normal school operations by mid-Monday morning.

“A student in possession of any type of weapon on school property is in violation of our student code of conduct and KSD Board policy,” the district said. “The students involved will be disciplined accordingly.”

The district took the incident as a reminder for parents to have conversations with their children about reporting anything suspicious.

