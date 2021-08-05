2 juveniles lead Independence police on chase, crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two juveniles lead Independence police on a pursuit that ended in a crash that injured a person not involved in the chase.

According to the department, two juveniles fled from a traffic stop at around 12 p.m. on Thursday.

This eventually led to a traffic crash near U.S. Highway 24 and Salisbury Road.

The two juveniles were apprehended following a brief foot pursuit. One person not related to the pursuit suffered minor injuries.

—

