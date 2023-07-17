2 Kansas City, Missouri, police officers in serious, stable condition after crash at 75th, Holmes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department suffered serious injuries in a crash Sunday night at 75th Street and Holmes Road.

An investigation from the department found that a marked KCPD vehicle was driving with lights and sirens on westbound 75th to assist other officers checking a felony vehicle.

The police vehicle entered the intersection of 75th and Holmes in Kansas City, Missouri, and was struck by a red Nissan Frontier driving south on Holmes.

The KCPD Accident Investigation Section responded to the crash and two police officers inside the vehicle were transported to area hospitals in serious condition.

Both officers are in stable condition Monday morning.

The Frontier driver was not injured in the crash.

KCPD is investigating the crash.

