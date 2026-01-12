Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 KCFD firefighters suffer minor injuries while battling 2 fires blocks apart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling two blazes just blocks apart.

Firefighters were first called around 11:48 a.m. to the 3000 block of Quincy Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews noted smoke showing from a single-story home, where interior operations were initiated with a single handline.

Soon after, firefighters noticed a house just to the north, in the 5100 block of E. 30th Street, was smoking.

KCFD said a "regular" fire alarm was ordered but canceled as it was “determined both fires could be handled by companies already on the scene.”

An offensive fire attack was initiated at the second residence.

Searches of both structures came back clear, and both fires were under control by 12:01 p.m.

KCFD said the two firefighters who sustained minor injuries were transported to area hospitals for further evaluation.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.

