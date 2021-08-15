2 KCMO police officers suffer non-life threatening injuries in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two officers from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department were injured following a hit-and-run crash that happened early Sunday morning.

According to KCPD, the incident happened near Truman Avenue and Cleveland Avenue at around 1:14 a.m.

An initial investigation indicated the KCPD car was heading north when it entered the intersection during a green light. While it was crossing the intersection, it was hit by a Chrysler Sedan that was heading east.

The driver of the Chrysler left the scene and the car was later located abandoned near Truman Avenue and Norton Avenue.

Both officers were transferred to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .