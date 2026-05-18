2 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash outside Clinton, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash outside Clinton, Missouri, on Sunday.

Just before 3 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2016 Ford Taurus crossed the westbound lanes of Missouri Highway 7 at NW 311th Road.

The Taurus struck a 2023 Nissan Maxima head-on.

The Nissan then struck a 2015 Ford F-150.

After the impact, the F-150 overturned.

The passenger in the Taurus, an 81-year-old man from Lincoln, Missouri, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The driver of the Taurus, a 77-year-old woman, also from Lincoln, Missouri, was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the Nissan Maxima suffered serious injuries and was also transported to an area hospital.

The driver of the F-150 suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

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