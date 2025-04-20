2 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash late Saturday night in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash late Saturday night in Overland Park.

Just after 11:15 p.m., a 2013 Toyota Corolla was heading southbound on Metcalf Avenue near 58th Street as a 2015 Kia Optima was heading northbound in the area, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

KHP said the Corolla crossed the raised median and struck the Kia head-on in the northbound lanes.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, and occupant, an 18-year-old woman, of the Corolla were killed in the crash.

The driver of the Kia, a 44-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries, and her passenger, a 41-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries, per KHP.

