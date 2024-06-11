2 killed, 3 injured in crash on U.S. 50 Highway Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 Highway Monday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old male, driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, traveling north on U.S. 50 fell asleep and drove off the roadway, re-entered the roadway and crossed Business 50. The Chevy became airborne and hit a 2022 Acura RDX that was stopped at the intersection.

Both vehicles then went off the roadway, and the Acura hit a road sign.

Patricia L. Moffett, 83, of Overland Park and Derek B. Moffett, 55, of Erie, Colorado, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old and a 16-year-old, both of Erie, Colorado were life-flighted to Research Medical Center in serious condition.

The 16-year-old driver of the Chevy was transported by private vehicle to an area hospital with minor injuries.

