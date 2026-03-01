2 killed, 4 injured in crash overnight near Quindaro Boulevard, 10th Street in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed and four others were injured in a crash overnight in Kansas City, Kansas.

Around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Quindaro Boulevard and 10th Street on a two-vehicle crash.

Investigators determined a vehicle traveling west on Quindaro in the westbound lane was struck at 10th by an eastbound vehicle that was also in the westbound lane, per police.

One person died at the scene, and five others were transported to area hospitals.

A second person later succumbed to their injuries.

The other four suffered injuries “ranging from serious to critical,” per police.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

