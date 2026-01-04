2 killed in crash after vehicle strikes tree, erupts into flames

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night in Olathe.

Officers said they were dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m. to Northgate Street and East Harold Street after receiving an iPhone crash notification.

Upon arrival, police found a vehicle that had struck a tree and was engulfed in flames.

Olathe firefighters helped extinguish the blaze, police said.

Once the fire was out, the bodies of two people were found inside.

Police said there did not appear to be “any signs of criminal activity.”

Investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call OPD at 913-971-6363 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

