2 killed in crash Sunday morning in DeKalb County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two northern Missouri residents were killed Sunday morning in a crash on U.S. 36 Highway in DeKalb County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a 2012 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was north on Missouri Highway 33, attempting to cross U.S. 36.

As the tractor-trailer continued, a 2007 Saturn Aura heading east on U.S. 36 hit the trailer of the semi.

The driver of the Saturn, a 42-year-old Chillicothe woman, and the passenger, a 43-year-old St. Joseph man, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not seriously injured.

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