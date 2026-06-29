2 killed in early Sunday motorcycle crash in NW Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people from St. Joseph, Missouri, died in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Buchanan County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 3:55 a.m., a 53-year-old St. Joseph man was driving a 2025 Kawasaki ZX6R Ninja motorcycle west on Missouri Highway 6 at 68th Road.

During a curve, the driver lost control and went off the roadway, ejecting the driver and a 47-year-old female passenger. Both the driver and rider were pronounced deceased on the scene.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.