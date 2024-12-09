2 killed in head-on collision in Jefferson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed early Sunday in a head-on collision in Jefferson County, Kansas.

Around 5:15 a.m., a Chevrolet Silverado was heading north in the southbound lanes of K4 Highway, per a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

The Silverado then struck a southbound Jeep Wrangler head-on.

Both drivers died in the collision.

KHP said the Silverado driver was a 28-year-old man from Topeka, and the Wrangler driver was a 33-year-old man from Valley Falls.

