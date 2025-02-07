Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

2 killed in head-on tractor-trailer crash Friday on I-70 near Concordia, MO

IMG_3793.JPEG
Tim Hellhake/KSHB
Emergency crews respond to a deadly crash involving two tractor-trailers on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 on Interstate 70 near Concordia, Missouri.
CONCORDIA, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two people died Friday afternoon in a head-on collision on eastbound Interstate 70 near Concordia, Missouri.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash around 2 p.m. Friday.

Troopers believe the driver of a tractor-trailer heading west on I-70 lost control, traveled through the median, and struck an eastbound tractor-trailer head-on.

Two people died in the crash. It wasn’t immediately clear if other vehicles were involved and in which vehicle the fatalities came from.

One lane of EB I-70 was re-opened around 5:15 p.m.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

