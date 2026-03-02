2 killed in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Meyer Boulevard near US 71 Highway in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people died Monday afternoon in a multi-vehicle accident on Meyer Boulevard above southbound U.S. 71 Highway.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. and closed the busy north-south highway for several hours.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported all lanes were clear by 4:26 p.m.

UPDATE: ALL LANES CLEAR (4:26 p.m.) https://t.co/blMZ4mjMTW — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) March 2, 2026

No word on what led to the crash.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

