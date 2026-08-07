2 killed in Thursday morning crash on U.S. 36 Highway northeast of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people died in a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer Thursday morning near Kidder, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that just after 9 a.m. Thursday, the driver of a 2022 Ford F-150 pickup was heading north on Highway J.

At the same time, the driver of a 2011 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer was heading west on U.S. 36 Highway.

As the tractor-trailer approached the intersection of Highway J and 36 Highway, the driver of the Ford failed to stop at the intersection and entered the westbound lanes of the highway.

The driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to slow down and entered a skid before striking the passenger side of the Ford.

The driver of the Ford, an 87-year-old Kidder, Missouri, man, was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The passenger in the Ford, an 82-year-old woman also from Kidder, was transported to Liberty Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to the hospital in Cameron for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.