2 killed in Wednesday morning crash on K-7 Highway in western Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee police say two people died in a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning in western Shawnee.

A police spokesperson said just before 11 a.m., first responders were called to the northbound lanes of K-7 Highway near W. 47th Street on the crash.

Paramedics located two people inside one of the vehicles. Those two people were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the driver of the second car was not seriously injured and remained on the scene as police conducted their investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The highway was closed for several hours following the crash.

