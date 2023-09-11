2 killed in wreck near 17th, Bennington after car blows through stop sign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two were killed in a wreck Sunday near 17th and Bennington after a car blew through a stop sign, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Officers arrived shortly before 4:15 p.m. to the scene.

Investigation into the incident revealed a black Mazda CX5 was traveling southbound on Bennington at a “very high rate of speed” when it failed to stop at the stop sign at 17th and Bennington, where the Mazda collided with a black Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on 17th.

The Toyota driver and passenger, identified by police as a juvenile, were declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.

Suspected impairment will be included as part of the ongoing investigation, per KCPD.

