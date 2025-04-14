2 men charged after North Kansas City police found fentanyl in their vehicles Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men under the influence of powerful narcotics were found sleeping in their vehicles hours apart Friday in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Police found Wilbert Etier inside a red Ford 150 pickup truck at about 3:58 a.m. parked on top of the electric traffic controller for the crosswalk at Armour Road and Swift Street, according to a court document.

The truck was in gear but not running. Officers woke up Eiter and asked him to get out of the truck.

Officers searched the truck and found aluminum foil with burn residue in the cup holder. They also found a digital scale and a clear glass smoking pipe containing drug residue, per the court document.

Police arrested Etier. During a search, officers found a sandwich bag with a drug inside, later identified as 3.5 grams of fentanyl.

At a news conference Monday announcing the charges, Clay County Prosecutor Zach Thompson said fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Clay Co. Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson on weekend drug arrests

When Etier took off his shoes, a sandwich bag fell out that contained a substance later identified as cocaine.

He told NKC police he won $1,500 at a game room the day before near Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Etier also told police he was a methamphetamine addict, did not use fentanyl and had not used cocaine in three years since he became addicted to meth, according to the court document.

Thompson announced Etier is charged in Clay County Court with trafficking drugs in the second degree and possession of a controlled substance.

About seven hours after officers found Etier, North Kansas City police found Joseph Eismont and another person asleep in a 2011 Buick Enclave in the 2600 block of Industrial Drive.

An officer found an uncapped syringe with clear fluid inside on top of the radio, according to the court documents.

Police searched the vehicle and found a black bag with several syringes and a small vial of clear liquid labeled Fentanyl Citrate.

Eismont also had a rubber band around his arm that officers believed was a tourniquet, the court document stated.

During the search, one of the officers was punctured by one of the uncapped syringes.

Officers found 27 empty bottles of syringes of morphine, multiple pill bottles that belonged to other people and one that belonged to Eismont, per the court document.

North Kansas City police checked with other departments about where the drugs Eismont possessed had been obtained.

The court document revealed Eismont got the drugs while working at a business that disposes of medicines.

