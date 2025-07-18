2 men charged in bank, business robberies in June 2024 crime spree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men were charged in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri, in a two-week crime spree in June 2024.

Makih Hall, 21, and Lazaro Medina-Lopez, 29, allegedly robbed banks and businesses together between June 1, 2024, and June 14, 2024, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in KCMO.

Hall and Medina-Lopez are both charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of aiding and abetting Hobbs Act robbery, attempted Hobbs Act robbery, and aiding and abetting bank robbery.

Medina-Lopez is also charged with one count of attempted bank robbery and one additional count of attempted Hobbs Act robbery.

The first robbery occurred June 1, 2024, at a Family Dollar store at 6003 Independence Ave. in KCMO.

The two men fled from the store with a cash register, according to a charging document filed in the case.

Three days later, Medina-Lopez and Hall robbed the Holy Rosary Credit Union, 533 Campbell St. in KCMO.

The two men got away with several thousand dollars.

The duo tried, but failed, on June 7, 2024, to rob the El Mercado Fresco at 5117 Independence Ave. in KCMO.

Five days later, Hall and Medina-Lopez robbed the Central Bank, 10801 East 23rd St., in Independence.

They were able to get away with over $1,000, according to a court document.

Medina-Lopez failed in a robbery attempt on June 14, 2024, at Holy Rosary Credit Union, 533 Campbell St., in KCMO.

No information was available in the court documents on what led law enforcement officers to Medina-Lopez and Hall.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.