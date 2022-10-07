2 men face federal charges after FBI executes search warrant in Warsaw, Missouri, Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men face federal charges, including threatening violence and illegal possession of firearms, after the FBI executed a search warrant and arrested the two in Warsaw, Missouri, Friday.

Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged in a criminal complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Perry is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of using a deadly weapon to forcibly assault an FBI agent.

Jonathan O'Dell, 32, of Warsaw, is charged in a federal criminal complaint with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person and one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm, the news release states.

Through videos Perry posted to his TikTok account, FBI agents were able to locate O'Dell's residence in Warsaw.

Perry made posts allegedly suggesting he was recruiting a group to "take this country back" with force by going down to Texas to "go huntin'."

Court documents state other videos were made suggesting he planned to shoot and kill immigrants as well as federal agents he believed had "committed treason by allowing these folks in."

Through monitoring TikTok — where Perry updated his bio to reflect he was residing in Missouri — along with phone records, agents conducted surveillance to compare the residence to videos. Their efforts were able to confirm the location of Perry and O'Dell before the two planned to depart Sunday.

Perry's charges are categorized as two Class C felonies and one Class D Felony. O'Dell faces one Class C Felony and one Class D Felony.

The range of punishments for the men is as follows:

Class C Felony



No more than 15 years imprisonment

No more than $250,000 fine

No more than 3 years supervised release

$100 special assessment

Class D Felony



No more than 5 years imprisonment

No more than $250,000 fine

No more than 3 years supervised release

$100 special assessment

