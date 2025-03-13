2 men found dead Wednesday night in Excelsior Springs home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men were found dead inside an Excelsior Springs home Wednesday night.

The Excelsior Springs Police Department says they received a check the welfare call from a family member around 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Woods Avenue.

Upon arrival the home was secure. The family member then asked the officers to enter the home to check on the residents.

Officers entered and found two adult males dead from apparent unnatural causes.

Based on evidence at the scene, police say they believe the incident is isolated to those in the home, and there is no suspect or person of interest at large.

The investigation is still underway.

