2 men hospitalized after shooting Saturday evening in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in Shawnee that occurred Saturday evening.

Just after 5 p.m., officers with the Shawnee Police Department responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the 6500 block of Ballentine Street.

Once officers arrived, they confirmed that shots had been fired.

Two men were transported to local hospitals in stable condition.

One man was shot and the other man sustained injuries from a reported battery.

Shawnee police said both men are currently in custody as the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.