2 men seriously injured in wreck Saturday east of Harrisonville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Saturday in East Lynne, Missouri, a town east of Harrisonville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the collision occurred around 5:40 p.m. on Missouri 2 at South Kauffman Road.

The highway patrol said a Ram 1500 failed to yield to a Ford Fusion. As a result, the Fusion struck the right side of the Ram.

MSHP said the driver of the Ram, a 31-year-old man from Archie, sustained minor injuries.

However, the passenger of the truck, a 30-year-old man from Harrisonville, and the driver of the Fusion, a 27-year-old man from Holden, were seriously injured in the crash.

The two men with serious injuries were transported to area hospitals, and the man with minor injuries refused treatment on the scene.

None of the men were wearing seat belts, per MSHP.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.