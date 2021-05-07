2 men shot at Kansas City, Kansas, auto body shop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men were shot outside of an auto body shop on Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

According to a KCKPD spokeswoman, the shooting happened at 1934 North 18th Street.

A suspect pulled into the parking lot and opened fire, striking the two men.

They were both transported an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time there is no suspect in custody.

