2 men shot at Kansas City, Kansas, auto body shop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men were shot outside of an auto body shop on Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
According to a KCKPD spokeswoman, the shooting happened at 1934 North 18th Street.
A suspect pulled into the parking lot and opened fire, striking the two men.
They were both transported an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
At this time there is no suspect in custody.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.