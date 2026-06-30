2 men shot Monday night in Gladstone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gladstone police say two men are in stable condition after a shooting Monday night.

Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. to the 6300 block of North Oak Street, where they located two adult males with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the men to an area hospital.

Capt. Bryan Boydston told KSHB 41 Tuesday morning the victims are in stable condition.

Police have no suspect information to release at this time.

Detectives are working to interview the victims and gather information on what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Gladstone Police Department.

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