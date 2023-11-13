2 men shot Saturday afternoon at Raytown hair salon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men were shot Saturday afternoon at a business in Raytown, according to police.

The double shooting happened at a hair salon in the 7600 block of Raytown Road.

Police responding to a report of multiple gunshots shortly after 1:30 p.m. found an adult male who had been shot inside the business.

He was transported to an area hospital.

Another man, who Raytown police believe had been shot at the same location, also showed up at a Kansas City-area hospital.

A third man is in custody in connection with the shootings and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police did not provide any information about the victims, their condition or the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

