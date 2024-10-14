2 mid-Missouri sheriff’s deputies injured in shootout with suspect on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Callaway County Sheriff’s Office deputies were shot during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect early Monday morning on Interstate 70 east of Columbia, Missouri.

The sheriff's office said around 3:35 a.m., a deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle out of Texas. A second deputy arrived shortly after the stop to help the first deputy.

During the traffic stop, deputies learned the suspect had more than one felony warrant from out of state, so they went to take the suspect into custody.

At that time, deputies reported the suspect allegedly resisted arrest and shots had been fired.

Both deputies were struck by the gunfire and were transported to an area hospital, with one deputy’s injuries described as serious.

The other deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, a 37-year-old Texas man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

