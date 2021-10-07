2 more Springfield women charged in riot at the US Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two more Springfield women have been charged with participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the federal case again Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer was unsealed this week.

They are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the capitol building.

Court documents say a tipster directed investigators to Hentschel's Facebook page where she had posted photos of her and Pryer at the Capitol on the day of the riot. They were also spotted on security footage inside the Capitol building, according to court documents.

Both women declined FBI interview requests. Neither of them had an attorney listed for this case.

Five other Springfield-area residents, including a teacher, are among hundreds nationwide that have been charged in the riot.

The insurrection disrupted the certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote count. More than 100 law enforcement officers were injured during the mob's attack, which also caused more than $1 million in property damage.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .