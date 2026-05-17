2 people critically injured following police chase Saturday in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were injured - two of them critically - after their car was struck by a vehicle fleeing Independence police.

Around 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Independence police were in pursuit of a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe. A press release Saturday night did not indicate the reason police were in pursuit.

Near the intersection of Lee’s Summit Road and E. Truman Road, the driver of the Tahoe was heading north on Lee’s Summit Road and drove into oncoming traffic at the intersection, striking a 2007 Mitsubishi SUV that had been heading east on E. Truman Road.

The Mitsubishi overturned in the crash, injuring four people.

The spokesperson said all four were transported to a nearby hospital. Two of the occupants suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the Tahoe initially fled the scene, though was taken into custody nearby. A passenger in the Tahoe remained at the scene of the crash and was taken into custody.

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