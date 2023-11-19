Watch Now
2 people die in head-on collision on Interstate 35 near Front Street in KCMO

Posted at 2:11 PM, Nov 19, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a wrong-way collision Sunday morning on southbound Interstate 35 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the driver of a black Kia Forte was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-35, according to KCMO police.

A white Nissan Sentra was driving southbound on I-35 and was struck head-on by the Kia just south of Front Street.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to KCPD. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Southbound I-35 was closed for around 3 1/2 hours Sunday morning.


