2 people found shot Monday afternoon outside house in south Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were found shot Monday afternoon outside a south Kansas City, Missouri, house.

Both victims were reported to be in critical condition.

The shooting happened at about 1:50 p.m. in the 9800 block of Marsh Avenue.

No word on what led to the gun violence.

Police officers, detectives and crime scene technicians are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.