2 people injured in head-on collision early Sunday morning on Interstate 435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries and another individual was seriously injured after a head-on collision on Interstate 435 early Sunday morning.

Investigators with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department say the driver of a white BMW 740Li was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-435 at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The BMW struck a gray Toyota Corolla driving north in the northbound lanes of the interstate.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries and is now in serious condition.

The passenger of the BMW suffered serious injuries and is in stable condition.

KCPD says the driver of the BMW was not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and suspect the driver of the BMW was impaired.

