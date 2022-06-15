2 people injured in late-night shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, MO. - Police in Kansas City, Missouri say two people were injured in a shooting in the area of 35th and Park Avenue.

Officers say they responded to that area at 11:12 p.m. on Tuesday night and found the two victims with gunshot wounds.

KCPD says the victims' injuries are non-life-threatening, but they have not provided any details about what led up to the shooting at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available

