2 people injured in late-night shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, MO. - Police in Kansas City, Missouri say two people were injured in a shooting in the area of 35th and Park Avenue.
Officers say they responded to that area at 11:12 p.m. on Tuesday night and found the two victims with gunshot wounds.
KCPD says the victims' injuries are non-life-threatening, but they have not provided any details about what led up to the shooting at this time.
This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
