2 people seriously injured in Saturday tubing crash on Lake Winnebago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two adults were seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a tubing incident on Lake Winnebago.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the adults were riding in the tube around 4:30 p.m. near the Lake Winnebago dam.

According to troopers, the driver of the boat towing the tube was overtaking a pontoon and swerved to avoid striking the pontoon when the tube struck the back of the pontoon.

The two adults in the tube were transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

An 18-year-old female riding in the pontoon suffered minor injuries but refused additional treatment at the scene.

Neither boat was significantly damaged, and both were driven from the scene.

—

