2 people shot in the 1100 block of Bannister Road

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries
Posted at 6:40 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 19:40:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were shot in the 1100 block of Bannister Road in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday afternoon.

Both of the victims were transferred to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information on the victims or any suspects were immediate available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

