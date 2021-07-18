2 people shot in the 1100 block of Bannister Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were shot in the 1100 block of Bannister Road in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday afternoon.
Both of the victims were transferred to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other information on the victims or any suspects were immediate available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
