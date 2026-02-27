Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 people shot, KCPD officer injured in incident Friday in Kansas City, Missouri

Jonathan Goede/KSHB
Police investigate a shooting on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in the 200 block of N. Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police say two people were shot and an officer injured in a disturbance late Friday morning in the Historic Northeast neighborhood.

Preliminary information indicates two individuals were shot and an officer was injured, according to KCPD.

It is unknown how the officer was injured at this time.

