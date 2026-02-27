2 people shot, KCPD officer injured in incident Friday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police say two people were shot and an officer injured in a disturbance late Friday morning in the Historic Northeast neighborhood.

Preliminary information indicates two individuals were shot and an officer was injured, according to KCPD.

It is unknown how the officer was injured at this time.

