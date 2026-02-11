2 people shot to death Tuesday night in midtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were shot to death Tuesday night in midtown Kansas City, Missouri.

No word from police on what led to the shootings.

KCMO police officers were sent at 9:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Armour Boulevard on a sound of shots call.

Several callers told police they heard gunfire from behind an apartment building.

The officers arrived and were directed to a parking lot in the back of an apartment building, according to a news release from a KCMO Police Department spokesman. Officers found a vehicle with two shooting victims, an adult female and an adult male, unresponsive inside the vehicle.

Both victims declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene late Tuesday gathering evidence.

These were the 12th and 13th homicides of the year in Kansas City, Missouri.

There had been 21 homicides at this time last year in KCMO.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

