2 people shot Tuesday night in northeast Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gunfire wounded two people Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
The shootings happened about 7:45 p.m. near East 12th Street and Benton Boulevard.
One victim suffered serious injuries and the other non life-threatening injuries.
Police are still sorting out what led to the shootings.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
