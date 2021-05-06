Watch
2 people shot Tuesday night in northeast Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gunfire wounded two people Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shootings happened about 7:45 p.m. near East 12th Street and Benton Boulevard.

One victim suffered serious injuries and the other non life-threatening injuries.

Police are still sorting out what led to the shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

