2 people stabbed one another during an argument Thursday at Kansas City, Missouri, bus stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people stabbed one another during a Thursday afternoon argument at a Kansas City, Missouri, bus stop.

One of the victims suffered life-threatening wounds, police said.

The stabbing happened at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue.

No word on what sparked the argument.

Detectives are not looking for any other suspects.

