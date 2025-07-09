2 people wounded in Wednesday afternoon shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were wounded, one critically, in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in southeast Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened at 4 p.m. in an apartment complex the 9400 block of Newton Avenue.

No word on what led to the gunfire.

