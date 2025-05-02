2 Pettis County deputies shot Friday morning serving search warrant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Pettis County, Missouri, sheriff's deputies were shot while serving a narcotics warrant Friday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the deputies were serving a warrant around 6:40 a.m. Friday near State Highway BB near Longwood Road.

Both deputies were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One remained hospitalized as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Troopers say one of the deputies returned fire.

The suspect is in custody, he was not struck by gunfire.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.